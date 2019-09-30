Beaconlight Capital Has Raised Its Olin (OLN) Position by $13.03 Million; As Gilead Sciences (Call) (GILD) Shares Rose, Orbimed Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $23.03 Million

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 196.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 620,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 936,418 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.52 million, up from 316,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 1.25 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (GILD) by 77.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 343,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76M, down from 443,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 2.77 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. $33,374 worth of stock was bought by Alderman Heidi S on Wednesday, August 21. VERMILLION TERESA M also bought $10,872 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares. The insider Shipp Earl L bought $4,479. Sutton Scott McDougald bought $165,678 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, May 8. BUNCH C ROBERT also bought $178,490 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 94,617 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 186,181 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 9,207 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Bancorp & Tru reported 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 3,261 shares. Credit Capital Ltd Com has 29,097 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 195,550 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares holds 306,832 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,111 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 307 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 91,337 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 377 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 151,481 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Commerce owns 18,359 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 246,439 shares to 567,923 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 412,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 509,749 shares. Seabridge Advisors Lc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 24,390 shares. Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Kbc Nv has invested 0.22% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). M&T Fincl Bank Corp reported 870,547 shares. National Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) invested in 0.39% or 12,534 shares. Moreover, Asset Inc has 0.31% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 1.49% or 140,000 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs holds 0.04% or 64,343 shares. Whitnell & holds 0.06% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 74,649 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.18% or 339,646 shares in its portfolio. 904,153 are owned by Mawer Investment Mgmt Limited. Wesbanco Financial Bank accumulated 0.09% or 27,989 shares. 77,600 are owned by Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.24 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.