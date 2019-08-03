Beaconlight Capital Has Raised Eog Res (EOG) Stake by $2.04 Million; As Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 21,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 61,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 6.73M shares traded or 94.72% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 44,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.14 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 2.30M shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.75 million for 9.42 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 19,268 shares to 276,068 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 195,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 6,894 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.31M shares. 30,481 are owned by Penn Cap Mgmt Inc. Mai Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 15,767 shares. Franklin Incorporated reported 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 21.21M shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors has invested 0.31% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Enterprise Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 82 shares. Davis Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.95% or 599,200 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Lc has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 57,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Systematic Management LP accumulated 1.12M shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability accumulated 45,264 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Sterling Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 83,758 shares to 208,070 shares, valued at $16.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,305 shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF).