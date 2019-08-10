Beaconlight Capital Has Lowered Its Olin (Call) (OLN) Holding by $14.20 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Wexford Capital LP Increases Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS)

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 76.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 63,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 145,506 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, up from 82,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.41M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile agrees to acquire Sprint; 16/04/2018 – FCC IN SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR RURAL CALL DELIVERY; 06/03/2018 T-Mobile is Cleaning Up Wireless, Gets Recognized as an EPA Green Power Partner; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint CEOs Said to State Case for Merger at FCC; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 27/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile Deal Could Be Announced by Monday; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CODE NAMES AND A FRIDAY TOAST HELPED SEAL SPRINT, T-MOBILE DEAL; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q REV. $10.46B, EST. $10.34B

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (OLN) by 66.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 617,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 316,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 933,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 3.54 million shares traded or 43.11% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $359,519 activity. $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by Shipp Earl L. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $165,678 was made by Sutton Scott McDougald on Wednesday, May 8. $10,872 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by VERMILLION TERESA M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability accumulated 0.54% or 65,549 shares. Barclays Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 103,730 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 17,791 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Financial Bank holds 304,032 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co owns 15,762 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 325,455 were accumulated by Kennedy Capital. Petrus Com Lta has 16,616 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fund Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 14,396 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Broadview Advisors stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Tci Wealth Advsr, a Arizona-based fund reported 22 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 29,097 were accumulated by Credit Capital Investments Llc. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 30,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.02% or 19.44 million shares.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,710 shares to 343,621 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 7,401 shares to 27,990 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 10,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,811 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

