Beaconlight Capital Has Lowered Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding by $4.93 Million as Stock Rose; Amgen (AMGN) Holder American Century Companies Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Rose

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 30.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 246,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 567,923 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.86M, down from 814,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 5.51M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – B.C. CONTINUES TO PRESS CANADA TO JOIN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENCE CASE, SAYS THAT WOULD FAST TRACK PROCESS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA KML.TO SAYS SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES AND RELATED SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain; 18/04/2018 – POLOZ DECLINES TO COMMENT ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE DISPUTE; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 206,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 504,964 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.06M, down from 711,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $195.73. About 1.10 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 46,794 shares to 126,868 shares, valued at $17.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 620,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.91M for 23.18 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Texas energy data wrap: Permian gas looks forward to new pipeline – Houston Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Workers return to Kinder Morgan’s Elba LNG plant after storm shutdown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 64,865 shares to 94,310 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 378,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

