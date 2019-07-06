Beaconlight Capital Has Decreased Verisign (VRSN) Position by $23.86 Million; Stock Rose; As Dollar General (DG) Share Price Declined, Aurora Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding by $505,750

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 73.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 131,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 179,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $217.33. About 505,037 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,946 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 19,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 1.16M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Ptnrs has invested 0.39% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Kames Public Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.13% or 18,400 shares. Amica Retiree Medical accumulated 5,817 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 46,969 shares. Shanda Asset Mngmt Hldgs Ltd invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Veritable Lp holds 0.02% or 8,696 shares. 262 are owned by Valley Advisers Inc. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. 1,690 were reported by Madison Invest Holding. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.21% or 2.68 million shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Waddell & Reed holds 0.2% or 676,231 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Inc holds 0.09% or 19.71M shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 9,360 shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.56M for 22.29 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VeriSign: Massive Moat, Ugly Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tucows: 3 Terrible Businesses In 1 – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VeriSign Stock Keeps Looking to the Future – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VeriSign (VRSN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.