Beaconlight Capital Has Decreased Its Olin (OLN) Position by $3.62 Million; Exelon (EXC) Stock Value Declined While Dana Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $1.39 Million

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 157,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 776,090 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.96 million, down from 933,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 1.34 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 27,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 546,418 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.39M, down from 574,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 3.49M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 43,231 shares. 38,775 were reported by Paradigm Management Ny. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 33,954 shares. Kensico Cap Mgmt Corporation accumulated 3.54% or 7.77M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Tortoise Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 87 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 1,676 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 8,954 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 118,399 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 82 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 66,735 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp accumulated 29,279 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nordea Invest Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 192,131 shares.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7,107 shares to 27,207 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $481,970 activity. VERMILLION TERESA M bought 600 shares worth $10,872. Shares for $85,000 were bought by Smith Vince J on Monday, August 12. 8,000 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares with value of $165,678 were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald. Shares for $4,479 were bought by Shipp Earl L on Tuesday, August 6. Alderman Heidi S had bought 2,000 shares worth $33,374.

