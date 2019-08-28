Beaconlight Capital Has Cut Stake in Verisign (VRSN) by $23.86 Million; Cibc World Markets Has Increased Position in Abb LTD (ABB) by $400,176 as Stock Value Declined

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 22,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 79,579 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 57,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 1.26M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/04/2018 – ABB TO CONTINUE ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MGMT, SPIESSHOFER TELLS HB; 19/04/2018 – Solid order growth gives ABB strong start to year; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS TRANSITION YEAR 2017 BEHIND US; 23/05/2018 – NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India Al-Ready; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS SAYS M&A IS ALWAYS AN OPTION; 19/04/2018 – Automation in Africa, Asia and the Middle East is booming, ABB CEO says; 29/03/2018 – ABB CHAIRMAN SAYS WITH ITS SOLID FOUNDATION AND FOCUSED AND STRENGTHENED PORTFOLIO, ABB IS WELLPOSITIONED TO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP POSITIVELY IN THE COMING YEAR – AGM SPEECH; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.375% NOTES DUE 2023; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME ON ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM ABB

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 73.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 131,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 47,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 179,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $203.87. About 197,923 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) by 629,471 shares to 63,229 shares, valued at $711,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 4,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,695 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 42.83 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 2.86M shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $53.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 363,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).