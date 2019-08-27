Beaconlight Capital Has Cut Position in Hasbro (HAS) by $1.33 Million as Share Price Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose While Bailard Increased by $3.37 Million Its Stake

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 15,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 39,305 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $108.08. About 111,809 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 16/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: UNSURE ABOUT RESOLUTION OF TOYS R US IN EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss/Shr 90c; 19/05/2018 – Hasbro has trademarked the scent of Play-Doh; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for dismal first quarter; 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lopez Joins in on the Fun; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 14/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN VIEW EXCLUDES TOYS R US EFFECT; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 342.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 45,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 58,916 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 13,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $96.67. About 983,927 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Return $15 Billion to Holders Through Next 3 Years; 17/04/2018 – WUSA9: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 39,126 shares to 143,649 shares, valued at $23.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Victory Cap Hldgs Inc by 31,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,936 shares, and cut its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Invest Mgmt has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn stated it has 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Intersect Capital Ltd Company accumulated 0.17% or 5,353 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 30,415 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Baltimore invested in 0.07% or 5,340 shares. Churchill Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Canandaigua Bancorp Tru Com reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Washington reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Becker Management Incorporated owns 12,499 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 724,802 shares. Alpha Windward Limited owns 2,770 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Amer Money Lc stated it has 52,485 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists, Indiana-based fund reported 58,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $276.38M for 12.34 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7,107 shares to 27,207 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 88,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,476 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 7,811 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 6,751 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Mesirow Investment Mgmt, Alabama-based fund reported 13,395 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated stated it has 36,392 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Coastline Trust stated it has 0.14% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 15,331 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Markets. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking owns 114,723 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 33,592 are held by Amp Cap. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Company reported 146,057 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 0% or 573,297 shares.