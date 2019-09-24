Beaconlight Capital Has Cut Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake By $4.93 Million; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Increased By $1.22 Million Its Cyberark LTD (CYBR) Holding

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased Cyberark Ltd. (CYBR) stake by 91.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc acquired 9,596 shares as Cyberark Ltd. (CYBR)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc holds 20,033 shares with $2.56M value, up from 10,437 last quarter. Cyberark Ltd. now has $3.79B valuation. The stock decreased 4.33% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $100.88. About 987,702 shares traded or 19.47% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 30.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 246,439 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 567,923 shares with $11.86M value, down from 814,362 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $46.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 10.15 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD NAMED DAX A. SANDERS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Howard Investments New York reported 1.07% stake. Btr Capital Management stated it has 0.89% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,966 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling Incorporated holds 114 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Patten And Patten Tn invested in 23,042 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 98,190 are owned by Wellington Shields Management Limited Com. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0.19% or 1.39M shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0% or 1,589 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Investors Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 15,540 shares. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 106,426 are owned by Headinvest Limited Com. Citadel Advsrs reported 0.02% stake.

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) stake by 46,794 shares to 126,868 valued at $17.30 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) stake by 977,510 shares and now owns 1.60M shares. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) was raised too.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.38 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.67’s average target is 5.35% above currents $20.57 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) rating on Monday, April 1. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $20 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 30.

Among 6 analysts covering CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CyberArk Software has $15500 highest and $122 lowest target. $140.50’s average target is 39.27% above currents $100.88 stock price. CyberArk Software had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Bank of America. Mizuho initiated CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $135 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 15 by Mizuho.