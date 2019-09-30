Beaconlight Capital Has Cut Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding as Share Value Rose; First Quadrant LP Has Raised Its Heico Class A (HEI.A) Stake by $858,608

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Heico Corp Class A (HEI.A) by 184.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 8,336 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,847 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 4,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Heico Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $97.73. About 211,097 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 30.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 246,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 567,923 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.86 million, down from 814,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.78 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. It is down 16.17% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 22/05/2018 – B.C. CONTINUES TO PRESS CANADA TO JOIN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENCE CASE, SAYS THAT WOULD FAST TRACK PROCESS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.92M for 23.49 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

