Beaconlight Capital Has Cut Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (YPF) Position by $443,800; First Commonwealth Financial Position in Visa (V) Has Lowered by $1.64 Million

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10,116 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 20,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $388.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $173.51. About 6.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (YPF) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 31,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 344,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, down from 375,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 4.84 million shares traded or 116.93% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,725 shares. Charter Trust owns 24,536 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 1.88% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.37M shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 5,048 shares in its portfolio. S&Co holds 0.11% or 6,057 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 97,638 shares. Northstar Group has 0.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Prudential Public Limited has 1.56% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 48,680 were reported by Twin. 20,447 are owned by Endurance Wealth Management. Sumitomo Life Insurance has invested 1.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd holds 4,266 shares. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership has 83,312 shares. Legacy Private Tru Com reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Homrich Berg reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,014 shares to 17,996 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.33 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest stated it has 79,319 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandes Invest Limited Partnership invested in 8.65M shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 29,624 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,844 shares. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 186,321 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.03% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Ftb has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Glendon Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.18% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 52,250 shares. 821,823 were accumulated by Northern. Nwi Mgmt LP holds 451,974 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 113,879 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Com holds 0% or 17,889 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.25% or 84,345 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.11% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.81M shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Llc has 0.03% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).