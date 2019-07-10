Beaconlight Capital Has Cut Its Wpx Energy (Call) (WPX) Position by $27.81 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Stonebridge Capital Management Has Lifted by $801,000 Its Holding

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.66M shares traded or 17.80% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON HAS SHELVED PLAN TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO HOSPITALS – CNBC, CITING; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Time Numbers Exceed Loftiest Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – The Information: Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON; 15/05/2018 – Chris Ciaccia: Idk if it’s been reported elsewhere, but in Christmas ’16, Amazon even contracted Uber drivers to help deliver; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (WPX) by 77.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 2.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 618,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 8.25 million shares traded or 12.52% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,801 shares to 220,135 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 7,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,495 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc Com (NASDAQ:INTU).

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21,467 shares to 83,000 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $42.22 million for 27.65 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

