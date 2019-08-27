Beaconlight Capital Has Boosted Eog Res (EOG) Stake by $2.04 Million; Shares Declined; As Mccormick And Co (MKC) Valuation Rose, Copeland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 21,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 61,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 2.64 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick And Co (MKC) by 93.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 23,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 1,555 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 25,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $161.59. About 501,639 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.26 million for 31.08 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 111,965 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Fayerweather Charles holds 3,150 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. 15,746 are owned by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com. Joel Isaacson & Company Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Fort Lp stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Navellier Assoc Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 2,195 shares. First Allied Advisory invested in 0.02% or 3,620 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0.13% or 301,298 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). North Star Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Sei has 64,289 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com accumulated 12,989 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 1,574 shares.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) by 68,483 shares to 576,242 shares, valued at $24.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Algonquin Power And Utilities (AQUNF) by 230,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil And Gas (NYSE:COG).

