Beaconlight Capital Decreased Position in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) as Market Value Rose; Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Share Price Rose While Caxton Has Upped Its Holding

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 11,410 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 106,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 2.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 1.20 million shares traded or 15.98% up from the average. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 17,558 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 177,513 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 11,269 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 29,618 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eqis Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Comerica Natl Bank owns 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 25,476 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0% or 679,918 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Regions Fin Corp owns 22,173 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 29,142 shares. 11,241 were accumulated by Prelude Mngmt Limited Com. 76,073 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Vanguard Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $70.68 million for 8.10 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 271,650 shares to 375,144 shares, valued at $23.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.