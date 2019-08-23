Beaconlight Capital Decreased Its Stake in Olin (Call) (OLN) by $14.20 Million; Finisar Corp. (FNSR) Holder Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Boosted Its Holding

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp. (FNSR) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 70,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The institutional investor held 483,284 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, up from 412,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 947,581 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter; 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M; 05/04/2018 – CAFC: FINISAR CORPORATION v. NISTICA, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1649 – 2018-04-05; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR); 21/03/2018 – Finisar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 09/04/2018 – FINISAR NAMES TODD SWANSON AS COO; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (OLN) by 66.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 617,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 316,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 933,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 2.14M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associates Lc reported 968,269 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 22 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated reported 33,937 shares. Quantitative Inv Lc has 82,600 shares. Fund Sa holds 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 14,396 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 388,657 shares. Credit Capital Invs Limited owns 29,097 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 112,774 shares stake. Carroll Fincl Associates reported 108 shares. Boston Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 23,008 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 40,400 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Company accumulated 32,304 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 58,349 shares. Shapiro Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 0.01% or 26,162 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $448,596 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Smith Vince J, worth $85,000 on Monday, August 12. Shares for $4,479 were bought by Shipp Earl L on Tuesday, August 6. 600 shares valued at $10,872 were bought by VERMILLION TERESA M on Wednesday, August 7. Sutton Scott McDougald bought $165,678 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, May 8.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) 12% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Olin Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:OLN) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Olin Corporation (OLN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Olin Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7,107 shares to 27,207 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 88,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $762.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp. by 110,237 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $42.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.