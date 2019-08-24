Beaconlight Capital Decreased Its Olin (Call) (OLN) Holding by $14.20 Million; S Squared Technology Has Upped Nv5 Global (NVEE) Holding by $590,000; Valuation Rose

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $772.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.44. About 75,372 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (OLN) by 66.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 617,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 316,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 933,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 3.39M shares traded or 44.27% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7,107 shares to 27,207 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Advisors Ltd Company invested in 1.02% or 161,325 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth invested in 0% or 50 shares. Sei Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 19,248 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser Incorporated accumulated 658 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 19,153 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% or 308,756 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Macquarie Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 4.19M shares. Petrus Lta holds 16,616 shares. Fruth Invest Management has 58,450 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). California Employees Retirement owns 438,418 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 65,881 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 33,937 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 184,905 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $448,596 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $178,490 was made by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7. VERMILLION TERESA M bought 600 shares worth $10,872. The insider Sutton Scott McDougald bought 8,000 shares worth $165,678. Shipp Earl L also bought $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Olin Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Olin’s Stock Price Presents Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Olin (NYSE:OLN) Share Price Is Down 26% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Best 2 Ideas For Total Return In The Next 12 Months – WestRock And Olin – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Invesco Ltd reported 44,236 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 775 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Moreover, Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 5,500 shares. Moreover, Bbt Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.34% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Citigroup holds 6,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 682,476 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 2,705 shares. 46,420 are owned by King Luther Corp. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 181,266 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 261 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity.

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NV5 Acquires Alta Environmental, Strengthening Environmental Capabilities in the Southwest – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Share Price Has Soared 656%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch in March – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NV5 Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Nasdaq:NVEE – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NV5 Acquires National Technology Services Company, The Sextant Group – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.