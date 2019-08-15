Beaconlight Capital Decreased Its Builders Firstsource (Call) (BLDR) Position; Integrated Defense Technologies Has 1.23 Sentiment

Integrated Defense Technologies Inc (IDE) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 16 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 13 cut down and sold their stock positions in Integrated Defense Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 2.76 million shares, down from 2.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Integrated Defense Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (BLDR) stake by 92.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 2.49 million shares as Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (BLDR)’s stock rose 19.72%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 200,000 shares with $2.67 million value, down from 2.69M last quarter. Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) now has $2.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 812,845 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR)

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund for 145,638 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 161,273 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ionic Capital Management Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 263,929 shares.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $209.75 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 54,040 shares traded. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Builders Firstsource (NASDAQ:BLDR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Builders Firstsource has $2100 highest and $15 lowest target. $18’s average target is -3.85% below currents $18.72 stock price. Builders Firstsource had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 7. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. The rating was initiated by Buckingham Research with “Hold” on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 91,113 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn, Nebraska-based fund reported 9,570 shares. Lpl Ltd Company invested in 0% or 112,912 shares. Stadium Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 5.61M shares. Raging Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 3.38 million shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 22,500 shares. Principal Financial Gru stated it has 18,990 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 3.40M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Weber Alan W owns 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 100,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 679,918 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 1.12M shares. Trexquant Invest Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 124,508 shares.