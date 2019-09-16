Beaconlight Capital Boosted Its Position in Olin (OLN) as Stock Declined; Accenture Plc A (ACN) Holder Northstar Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position by $2.02 Million as Valuation Rose

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 196.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 620,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 936,418 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.52 million, up from 316,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 3.88 million shares traded or 54.36% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc A (ACN) by 44.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 35,528 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57 million, up from 24,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.59 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm owns 5.84 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. D L Carlson Investment Gp holds 0.3% or 5,178 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 123,006 shares. Birch Hill Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.37% or 27,463 shares. Crestwood Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 30,985 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 1.79M shares. Aspiriant accumulated 2,114 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma holds 2.3% or 30.56M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Asset Mgmt One accumulated 362,051 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corp reported 9,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Hendershot Investments has invested 1.47% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hartford Financial Mngmt accumulated 16,082 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1.68% or 21,273 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 3,899 shares.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $541.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSA) by 3,251 shares to 41,139 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,677 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 138,183 are held by Citigroup. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 151,481 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 25,270 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 307 shares. Moors Cabot has 0.04% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 15,555 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 498,180 shares. 6.53M were reported by State Street Corp. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Panagora Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 43,590 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation owns 329 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc has invested 0.13% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Engines Advisors Llc holds 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 94,174 shares. 2.55M were reported by State Bank Of Mellon Corp. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com holds 932,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (NYSE:A) by 103,770 shares to 104,300 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc (Call) by 2.95M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,600 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (NYSE:FBHS).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. Shipp Earl L had bought 250 shares worth $4,479 on Tuesday, August 6. $234,882 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Friday, August 23. $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Alderman Heidi S. On Monday, August 12 the insider Smith Vince J bought $85,000. BUNCH C ROBERT had bought 10,000 shares worth $178,490.