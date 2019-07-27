Beaconlight Capital Boosted Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Stake; Quantitative Investment Management Holding In Tata Motors LTD (TTM) Was Upped

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tata Motors Ltd (TTM) by 120.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 34,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,587 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $798,000, up from 28,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tata Motors Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 1.52M shares traded or 7.74% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 46.89% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – TATA GROUP UNLIKELY TO CONSIDER BID FOR AIR INDIA AS TERMS TOO ONEROUS; 07/05/2018 – Tata Steel’s UK arm misses profit target; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Tata Power Renewable Energy may invest 61 bln rupees in Andhra, Karnataka solar power projects – Mint; 09/03/2018 – Business Std.in: Tata Sons plans first overseas loan in more than a decade to pay debts; 01/04/2018 – TABLE-India’s Tata Motors March domestic vehicle sales up 35 pct y/y; 29/03/2018 – India’s Tata Power to sell defence business for $342 mln; 21/05/2018 – INDIA NCLAT REFUSES INTERIM STAY ON BHUSHAN TAKEOVER BY TATA; 03/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS TAMO.NS – BOARD APPROVES SALE OF COMPANY’S DEFENSE BUSINESS TO TATA ADVANCED SYSTEMS, A WHOL; 05/04/2018 – TATA COMMUNICATIONS LTD – TATA POWER LAUNCHES IOT BASED SMART CONSUMER SUB STATION ENABLED BY TATA COMMUNICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – SecBl to Present “Autonomous Investigation” at Tata Consultancy Services Innovation Forum 2018

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 262.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 271,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 375,144 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62 million, up from 103,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 330,287 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 18/04/2018 – Dolby and Shochiku Multiplex Theaters Bring First Dolby Cinema to Japan; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 25/04/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $16.11 million activity. The insider GOTCHER PETER C sold 3,920 shares worth $254,800. The insider JASPER N WILLIAM JR sold 3,920 shares worth $254,800. YEAMAN KEVIN J sold $212,723 worth of stock or 3,380 shares. TEVANIAN AVADIS had sold 1,960 shares worth $127,400. CHEW LEWIS sold 35,000 shares worth $2.21M.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF) by 31,700 shares to 344,200 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:WPX) by 2.14 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,900 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

