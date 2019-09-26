Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN)’s Financial Results Comparing With MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

As General Building Materials businesses, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 35 0.34 N/A 0.04 953.42 MDU Resources Group Inc. 26 1.17 N/A 1.34 19.99

Demonstrates Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. MDU Resources Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than MDU Resources Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% MDU Resources Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MDU Resources Group Inc.’s beta is 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MDU Resources Group Inc. are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MDU Resources Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.2% respectively. 0.2% are Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of MDU Resources Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. -2.82% -4.38% -3.62% -0.58% -13.9% 14.22% MDU Resources Group Inc. 2.61% 4.49% 5.07% 5.48% -5.94% 12.16%

For the past year Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. has stronger performance than MDU Resources Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. beats MDU Resources Group Inc.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. Its non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products. The company also provides complementary building products, such as vinyl, wood, and fiber cement sidings; and stone veneers, windows, doors, skylights, and gutters and downspouts, as well as decking and railing, water proofing, building insulation, and millwork products. In addition, it offers value-added services primarily, including advice and assistance on product identification, specification, and technical support; job site delivery, rooftop loading, and logistical services; tapered insulation design and related layout services; metal fabrication and related metal roofing design and layout services; trade credit; and marketing support for contractors. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated through a network of 368 branches in 46 states of the United States and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services segments. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it served 142,948 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 922,408 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing, and gathering services, as well as oil gathering and processing facilities in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel, and related construction materials; and provides integrated contracting services in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment constructs and maintains electric and communication lines, gas pipelines, fire suppression systems, and external lighting and traffic signalization equipment. This segment also offers utility excavation services, as well as electrical and mechanical services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.