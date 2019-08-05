Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) EPS Estimated At $1.24; CIMC ENRIC HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (CIMEF) Shorts Increased By 12.5%

Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report $1.24 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.08% from last quarter’s $1.18 EPS. BECN’s profit would be $84.92M giving it 7.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS is correct. After having $-0.45 EPS previously, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s analysts see -375.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 382,409 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29

CIMC ENRIC HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CIMEF) had an increase of 12.5% in short interest. CIMEF’s SI was 4,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.5% from 4,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.79 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, makes, engineers, sells, and maintains transportation, storage, and processing equipment used in the energy, chemicals, and liquid food industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The Company’s Energy Equipment segment offers equipment for the storage, transportation, processing, and distribution of natural gas, such as compressed natural gas trailers, seamless pressure cylinders, liquefied natural gas trailers and storage tanks, liquefied petroleum gas tanks and trailers, natural gas refuelling station systems, and natural gas compressors under the Enric, Sanctum, Hongtu, Nantong CIMC, YPDI, and Hashenleng brands. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the natural gas industry.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 6, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply Announces the Departure of President and CEO Paul Isabella Later this Fiscal Year – Business Wire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. 5.61M shares were bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd., worth $186.88 million. $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by FROST RICHARD W.