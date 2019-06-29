Beacon Roofing Supply Com (BECN) Shareholder Oak Ridge Investments Cut Its Stake; Synovus Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) as Stock Price Rose

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Com (BECN) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57 million, down from 307,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 2.06 million shares traded or 212.93% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500.

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 6,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,802 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83M, down from 149,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $115.37. About 2.46M shares traded or 45.48% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Limited Company owns 1.69 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Barclays Plc holds 24,813 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 1,000 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Lc has 3.68M shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% or 971,489 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 0% stake. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability owns 843,765 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 0.13% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 165,174 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.21% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 97,467 shares. Amer Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 43,488 shares. Private Group owns 0.89% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 555,881 shares. Axa holds 140,912 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset invested 0.03% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 6.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $86.26 million for 7.29 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -380.00% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. The insider FROST RICHARD W bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4,648 shares to 119,497 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Descartes Systems Grp (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 13,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 26.71 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian LP has invested 0.32% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Spinnaker holds 7,061 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Profund Limited Company accumulated 7,876 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Inc Limited Company holds 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 3,682 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) owns 3,583 shares. Griffin Asset stated it has 9,025 shares. Scott And Selber accumulated 40,316 shares. Bessemer Ltd Llc stated it has 19,941 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Limited Liability owns 2,479 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 13,785 are held by Forte Ltd Liability Co Adv. Mercer Cap Advisers has 0.49% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hrt Financial Llc has invested 0.63% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Howard Capital Management reported 140,602 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc holds 205,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 3,774 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 11,074 shares to 32,881 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $97,118 activity. POPE JOHN C had sold 338 shares worth $31,698. GROSS PATRICK W had sold 365 shares worth $33,957 on Tuesday, January 15.