Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Valuation Declined While Private Management Group Has Cut Its Holding by $378,560; Mitchell Group Maintains Position in Continental Resources (CLR)

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 11,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 555,881 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88 million, down from 567,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 677,757 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.14B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 1.91 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Inc Switzerland (NYSE:RIG) by 72,290 shares to 191,010 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 20,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,950 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corporation Com (NYSE:EQT).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $78.84 million activity. $1.50 million worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was bought by Hamm Harold.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp invested in 0.01% or 48,186 shares. Victory Mngmt reported 45,966 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1,498 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% or 13,826 shares. Jvl Advsrs Ltd has 0.08% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 7,000 shares. 153,697 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank owns 18,740 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil stated it has 0.53% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). First Manhattan holds 200 shares. 54,133 were reported by Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd. Brown Advisory Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 16,686 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Com Tn has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 29 shares. Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. Shares for $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W on Thursday, June 13.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iteris Inc (NYSEMKT:ITI) by 99,162 shares to 192,485 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 8,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).