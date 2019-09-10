Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stock Value Declined While Spitfire Capital Has Trimmed by $851,616 Its Position; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Shares Rose, Klingenstein Fields & Co Raised Position by $2.23 Million

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 29.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 28,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 125,505 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03M, up from 97,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 4.13M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 128,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 155,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 461,246 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Franklin Inc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 9.35 million shares. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas holds 0.13% or 13,257 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 208,296 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh invested in 1.65% or 32,641 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 1.55M shares stake. Amer National Ins Comm Tx owns 135,190 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Invest Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp has 104,823 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.69% or 68,662 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl holds 0.2% or 61,927 shares in its portfolio. 62,642 are held by Boston Research And Mgmt. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.37% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 423,288 shares. Stone Run Capital Lc, a New York-based fund reported 4,050 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.12% or 2,650 shares. Rmb Capital Management Lc invested in 0.22% or 106,483 shares.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 15,000 shares to 11,945 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 49,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,623 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $158.48 million activity. The insider CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $158.08 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 638,825 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Frontier Capital Management Limited Liability has 3.68 million shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 24,813 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 147 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 820,207 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 97,467 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 140,649 shares. Skyline Asset Mngmt LP reported 1.81% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Sei Invs holds 209,261 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Corporation holds 111,692 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 37,905 shares. First Manhattan Co invested in 0.05% or 264,592 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 201,316 shares stake. Group One Trading Lp owns 14,752 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Owens Corning Soared 19.1% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Beacon Roofing Supply Announces the Departure of President and CEO Paul Isabella Later this Fiscal Year – Business Wire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Beacon Roofing Down 46% in a Year: What’s Hurting the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $85.32M for 6.64 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.