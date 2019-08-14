Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stock Value Declined While Spitfire Capital Has Lowered Its Stake; Mc Donalds (MCD) Shareholder Welch Group Has Decreased Stake by $461,727 as Market Valuation Rose

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 128,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 155,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 913,810 shares traded or 32.44% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (MCD) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 2,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,063 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88 million, down from 154,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Mc Donalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $219.73. About 2.84M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. 4.63 million shares valued at $158.08M were bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. on Friday, June 28.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 46,539 shares to 998,414 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southpoint Advsrs Lp holds 700,000 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested in 10,308 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Invest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 7,661 are owned by Diligent Investors Ltd. North Star Invest Corp holds 205 shares. Iridian Asset Ltd Liability Co Ct holds 3.25 million shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. State Street Corp owns 1.36 million shares. 104,418 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. American Interest Group Inc stated it has 43,488 shares. Spitfire Cap Limited Company invested in 128,490 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 638,825 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Clearbridge Invs Ltd accumulated 70,308 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0.05% or 264,592 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.74 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 44,101 shares to 179,509 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 587,450 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc New (NYSE:T).