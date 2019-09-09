Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stock Value Declined While Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Lowered Its Holding by $1.13 Million; Fenimore Asset Management Lowered Position in Donaldson Company (DCI) by $992,650

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 54.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 35,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 65,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 291,734 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 19,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.65 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 780,554 shares traded or 78.51% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Loss $52.9M; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR SALE, EPS ABOVE MIDPOINTS OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: FY18 Sales of Engine Products Expected to Increase 17%-19% Vs. Previous Forecast of 13%-17%; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Full-Year 2018 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Forecasts Full-Year Sales to Increase About 15% and Adjusted EPS to Be Up 17% to 19%; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Fiscal 2018 Capital Expenditures $100 Million-$110 Million; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON 2Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 44C; 22/05/2018 – Previder tackles enterprise cloud demand with ADVA’s DCI solution; 06/03/2018 Donaldson Co 2Q Loss/Shr 40c; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 23,022 shares to 328,014 shares, valued at $41.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $85.52M for 6.40 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,436 shares to 67,812 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 295,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. 11,754 shares valued at $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W on Thursday, June 13.