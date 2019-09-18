Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Shareholder Spitfire Capital Decreased Position by $720,000; As Merck (MRK) Shares Rose, Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Trimmed Holding

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 108,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, down from 128,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 401,701 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 22,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 588,193 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.32 million, down from 611,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 7.05M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-In Congo outbreak, Ebola vaccine faces reality tests; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement With Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration With the Progeria Research Foundation; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – FDA HAS SET A PDUFA, OR TARGET ACTION, DATE OF JUNE 28, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of June 28; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – FDA HAS INDICATED THAT EXTENSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS NEEDED TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health, Mavenclad in Focus — Earnings Preview

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck (MRK) Pooled Analysis Continues to Show its KEYTRUDA in Combination with Chemotherapy Improved OS for Patients with Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approves KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA Combination Treatment for Patients with Certain Types of Endometrial Carcinoma – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $158.48 million activity. $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares were bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.93M for 6.96 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply Provides Fiscal 2019 Second-Quarter Estimate Reflecting Unfavorable Weather Impact; Full-Year 2019 Adjusted EPS Expected to Meet Lower End of Guidance Range – Business Wire” on March 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Dropped 14% – The Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Beacon Roofing Supply to Participate in Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference – Business Wire” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Investors Are Rooting for Beacon Roofing Supply Stock – The Motley Fool” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply: A Value Gem With Upside Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.