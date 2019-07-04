Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Stake; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Decreased Its Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) as Stock Value Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 2.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 353,453 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 282,812 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 3,286 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs Company owns 0.02% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 209,261 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 67,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Geode Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Ltd Com accumulated 3.21M shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0.01% or 30,800 shares. 46,044 were reported by Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability. Marathon Cap Mngmt invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 201,316 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc invested in 7,146 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company owns 70,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 40,088 shares. Axa stated it has 140,912 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. On Thursday, June 13 the insider FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 6.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $86.29 million for 7.32 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -380.00% EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 750,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $69.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $44.88M for 7.68 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.00% EPS growth.