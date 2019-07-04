Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Upped Position; Bankunited (BKU) Holder Copper Rock Capital Partners Lowered Holding

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 100,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 406,085 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, down from 506,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.29. About 217,244 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 16.63% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 353,453 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BKU’s profit will be $66.49M for 12.24 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by BankUnited, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 23,725 shares to 668,950 shares, valued at $17.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 33,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 37,800 shares to 104,200 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.