Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Upped Position by $979,808; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Market Value Rose, Victory Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 471,920 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 7,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,372 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 36,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 881,175 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 06/03/2018 – Business Meetings and Social Celebrations Excite With Featured Villa Packages at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $145; 06/03/2018 – Marriott International Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 04/04/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SERIES X NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING OF UPTO $450 MLN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MAR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 37C

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs by 7,557 shares to 53,341 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA) by 5,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,645 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 139,533 are owned by Raymond James & Assocs. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,258 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 351 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). First Tru LP reported 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 27,007 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 4.78M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oak Ridge Lc has invested 0.61% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Axa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 104,418 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 109,400 shares. Tompkins Financial stated it has 497 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 72,452 shares. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 843,765 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. 11,754 shares were bought by FROST RICHARD W, worth $401,634 on Thursday, June 13.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Anaplan Jumps Following Upbeat Q1 Results; Kezar Life Sciences Shares Slide – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on May 7, 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply: A Value Gem With Upside Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The region’s newest Fortune 500 company is getting a new CEO – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $522.79 million for 22.50 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alza Corp (Prn) by 1.21 million shares to 17.96 million shares, valued at $34.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 81,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,689 shares, and has risen its stake in City Office Reit Inc (NYSE:CIO).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PVH Stock Hurt by Soft Calvin Klein Unit: Can It Bounce Back? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Hospitality Properties Income Trust Is Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Marriott Vacations Rides on ILG Buyout Despite Cost Issues – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aluminum Tariff Lift & More Factors to Keep Aiding AB InBev – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Company News For Mar 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.