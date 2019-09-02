Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $979,808 as Valuation Declined; Salzhauer Michael Has Lowered Stake in Citigroup (C) as Stock Value Rose

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 56,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,743 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.1 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Citi Private Bank Bolsters North American Wealth Planning Team; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 900,602 shares traded or 20.56% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W had bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634 on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs Limited Com holds 0.09% or 2.90M shares in its portfolio. Nordea Mngmt accumulated 14 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.06M are held by Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company. Dudley & Shanley Inc stated it has 6.3% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Rmb Capital Limited Liability reported 16,258 shares stake. Oak Ridge Lc invested in 297,707 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Whittier Co invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Wealthtrust Fairport holds 0% or 1,000 shares. 291,453 were reported by Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon. 7,350 were accumulated by Walleye Trading. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Point72 Asset Management LP holds 72,452 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.08% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated holds 0.01% or 5,665 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 11,080 shares.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,107 shares to 3,041 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,092 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag holds 0.19% or 70,817 shares. L S Advisors has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Hartford Inv Mgmt Communication has 0.59% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 185,664 shares. Sarasin & Partners Llp invested in 1.52% or 1.27M shares. Jnba Finance Advsr owns 1,043 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 1.45 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 322,644 shares. Amg Tru Fincl Bank holds 0.32% or 82,445 shares. Pnc Serv, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Causeway Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dubuque National Bank And Trust stated it has 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 5,948 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Llc holds 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 19,621 shares. 31.53 million are owned by Valueact Lp.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.37 billion for 8.13 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.