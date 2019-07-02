Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Increased Holding; Coherent (COHR) Market Valuation Rose While Boston Partners Has Increased by $3.17 Million Its Stake

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 600,238 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Boston Partners increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 32.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 22,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,714 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 68,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.45. About 137,585 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 24.46% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.89% the S&P500.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,999 shares to 12,092 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,020 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W had bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634 on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Private Inc stated it has 555,881 shares. Automobile Association invested in 0% or 10,402 shares. Marathon Cap stated it has 21,915 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Ltd Com invested in 7,775 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 109,400 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 67,933 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation holds 291,453 shares. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Lc invested 0.86% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 30,800 shares. Lpl Ltd Co invested in 19,223 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Company Ltd holds 46,044 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% or 971,489 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 24,000 shares to 3.88 million shares, valued at $248.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 40,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Versum Matls Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). 593,921 are owned by State Street. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il invested 3.75% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) invested in 1,432 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westport Asset Management holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 3,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) or 17,468 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 161,819 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 9,021 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested 0.34% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Robertson Opportunity Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.39% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 16,000 shares. Trellus Mngmt Co Ltd Llc owns 2,500 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co accumulated 29,288 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 31,668 shares. Oakbrook Lc has invested 0.02% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). 423 are held by Alphaone Investment Service Llc.

