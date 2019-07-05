Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Boosted Its Position by $2.52 Million; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holder Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $340,500

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 78,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 436,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 357,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 353,453 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 5,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,078 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 46,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 285,303 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W had bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares holds 124,200 shares. First Personal Fincl stated it has 1,508 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Green Square Capital Limited Liability holds 9,853 shares. Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1.3% or 149,025 shares. Southpoint Capital Advsr Limited Partnership reported 700,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Arcadia Management Mi has 0.65% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Guyasuta Investment Inc holds 0.1% or 27,000 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 7,775 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 127,999 shares. First Republic Management has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0.01% or 1.57M shares in its portfolio. 492,254 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Private Mgmt Grp holds 0.89% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 555,881 shares.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 60,592 shares to 3,750 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,403 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo owns 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 13,507 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Co has invested 0.38% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Whittier Tru invested in 2,272 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Finemark Bankshares accumulated 4,941 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Payden & Rygel has invested 1.91% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 6,275 were accumulated by Ares Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Nebraska-based Bridges Investment Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Veritable LP invested 0.18% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt invested in 0.42% or 457,540 shares. 81,700 are owned by Soros Fund Mngmt Lc. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc New York invested in 0.04% or 6,310 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.72% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).