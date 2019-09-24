Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Market Value Declined While Prudential Financial Has Cut Its Position; Lionstone Capital Management Position in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Has Cut by $2.22 Million as Share Price Declined

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 45,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 184,824 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.18M, down from 230,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 739,643 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 88.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 124,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 15,879 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $583,000, down from 140,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 256,379 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN)

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $64.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 81,870 shares to 310,596 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 755,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.93 million for 6.71 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 102,680 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 332,830 shares. Essex Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 43,947 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Df Dent & Co Inc reported 132,255 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Morgan Stanley reported 134,847 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Comerica Bank holds 14,365 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi reported 67,835 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. 884,063 are held by Geode Mngmt Ltd Com. Strs Ohio accumulated 3,300 shares or 0% of the stock. 775 were reported by Federated Inc Pa. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $158.48 million activity. Another trade for 4.63 million shares valued at $158.08M was made by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. on Friday, June 28.

