Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding Maintained by Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc; Pettee Investors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) by $345,000 as Stock Price Declined

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 163,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, up from 150,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 392,778 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 7,604 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $528,000, down from 12,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Westlake Chemical Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $65.92. About 491,451 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EBITDA $579M; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold WLK shares while 81 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 10.32% more from 34.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura holds 0% or 10,277 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 105,845 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 13,305 shares. 9,368 are held by First Allied Advisory Serv Inc. 21 are held by Tortoise Capital Ltd Llc. 334,672 are owned by Federated Pa. Kennedy Capital holds 70,691 shares. Northern Trust invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 10,858 shares. Robotti Robert has 7.02% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 290,187 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company owns 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 24,521 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 14,305 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 14,635 shares. Maverick Capital Limited has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK).

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 54.04% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.35 per share. WLK’s profit will be $138.52 million for 15.26 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 17,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling reported 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 884,063 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 9,192 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 6,900 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 224 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 332,830 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Llp has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 519,893 shares. Regions Financial invested in 6,361 shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited Liability Company reported 3.36% stake. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi accumulated 67,835 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 175 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 102,680 shares. Essex Inv Ltd Liability reported 43,947 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $158.48 million activity. Shares for $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W on Thursday, June 13.