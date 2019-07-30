Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding Increased by Redmond Asset Management Llc; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Position in Hca Holdings (HCA) Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Hca Holdings Inc (HCA) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 4,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,671 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 16,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Hca Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.54% or $13.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.22. About 4.96M shares traded or 212.76% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA)

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 191,144 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35,035 shares to 52,365 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs by 7,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,341 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% or 160 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt invested 3.43% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc owns 0.77% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 1.90M shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Principal Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Citigroup has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Skyline Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 330,500 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Essex Invest Mgmt Lc holds 46,044 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Frontier Mngmt Communication Ltd Liability has 0.84% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 3.68M shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 6,675 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Gotham Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 9,853 are held by Green Square Capital Ltd.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. 4.63 million shares were bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd., worth $158.08M.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Owens Corning Soared 19.1% in January – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allscripts, AmeriGas, CVS, IMAX, Kraft Heinz, Marathon Oil, Microsoft, Pfizer and Many More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Beacon Roofing Down 46% in a Year: What’s Hurting the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply Announces the Departure of President and CEO Paul Isabella Later this Fiscal Year – Business Wire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $27.62 million activity. Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896 worth of stock or 200 shares. Shares for $3.90M were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L on Thursday, February 7. Reiner Deborah M also sold $64,807 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. The insider RUTHERFORD BILL B sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24M. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17 million. 32,944 shares valued at $4.63M were sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCA Holdings down 5% premarket on Q2 miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Federated Invsts Pa owns 0.1% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 295,145 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 4,161 shares. Lbmc Invest Advisors Limited Com owns 43,318 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 14,100 shares. Bailard owns 16,645 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt holds 0.28% or 6,410 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd has 0.09% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 103,236 shares. C Ww Wide Group A S holds 112,905 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 142,421 shares. Cna owns 30,000 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Crescent Park Mgmt LP reported 6.55% stake. Mackenzie Financial owns 99,171 shares. 4.04M were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 15,757 shares to 46,928 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 8,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).