Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding Held by Redmond Asset Management Llc; Chegg (CHGG) Stock Price Rose While Millennium Tvp Management Company Lowered Its Holding by $8.51 Million

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 900,602 shares traded or 20.49% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 2.02 million shares traded or 33.48% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.02% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Baillie Gifford And has 11.64M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Navellier & Associate invested in 0.05% or 8,541 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Invesco accumulated 1.06M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 430,000 are owned by Shellback Cap Lp. 26,973 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Hsbc Hldg Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,034 shares. 178,000 are owned by Swiss Bank & Trust. Tenor Capital Mgmt LP holds 32,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership owns 882,701 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 757,153 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 6,415 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 42,055 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 106,436 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by FROST RICHARD W on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 32,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 27,007 shares. Stephens Investment Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 863,903 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited owns 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 24,813 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 97,467 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us, New York-based fund reported 116,919 shares. 160 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 250 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 217 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 4.46 million shares. 1,000 were reported by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 16,258 shares.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs by 7,557 shares to 53,341 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,768 shares, and cut its stake in Ambarella Inc Shs (NASDAQ:AMBA).