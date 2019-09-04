Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Decreased Its Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Acropolis Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $338,884 as Market Value Rose

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $230.62. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 54.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 35,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 65,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 697,965 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87 million and $634.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 95,685 shares to 851,667 shares, valued at $44.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.47B for 15.29 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $186.88 million worth of stock.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 295,139 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $30.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

