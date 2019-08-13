Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Decreased Its Stake; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Decreased Its Stake in Hcp (HCP) by $40.34 Million

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 12.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.62 million, down from 14.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 1.59 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 54.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 35,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 65,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 523,227 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Invest Management Lc reported 863,903 shares. 3,961 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Frontier Capital Mgmt Co Ltd Com holds 3.68M shares. Boothbay Fund Limited, a New York-based fund reported 10,483 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.77% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). North Star Management Corp accumulated 205 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 8,400 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 32,550 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Management Group Inc Inc holds 555,881 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 416,350 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 10,130 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 27,537 shares. Glenmede Co Na has 0.11% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 763,390 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company holds 1,000 shares.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 30,000 shares to 261,240 shares, valued at $9.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 1.48M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Bancshares holds 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 16,413 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd holds 0.04% or 1.85 million shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Company owns 34,362 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Real Estate Ser Limited Liability Company holds 5.88% or 299,200 shares. Lee Danner Bass accumulated 84,038 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited reported 10,030 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 933,400 shares in its portfolio. 1.46M were reported by Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Co reported 21,550 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kcm Invest Advisors Llc reported 16,090 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Huntington Natl Bank holds 21,893 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.69% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 5.23 million shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 3.06 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp holds 78.71M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 9.65M shares to 17.77 million shares, valued at $525.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).