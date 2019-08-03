Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Upped Position by $3.07 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Share Value Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Increased Holding

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 413,297 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 72,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.20 million, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 1.95M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Natural Resources declares CAD 0.375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Forget IPOs: 2 â€œGround Floorâ€ Energy Stocks With Huge Upside – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Leading Brokers Name 3 TSX Shares to Buy Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “A Top Stock for Contrarian Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,690 shares to 415,980 shares, valued at $22.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 22,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 83,000 shares to 416,000 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 17,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,400 shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Owens Corning Soared 19.1% in January – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Investors Are Rooting for Beacon Roofing Supply Stock – The Motley Fool” published on November 21, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on May 7, 2019 – Business Wire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply: A Value Gem With Upside Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply Appoints Thomas D. Schmitz as Chief Accounting Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. $186.88M worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd..