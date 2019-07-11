Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holder Redmond Asset Management Upped Stake; United Rentals (URI) Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Cut Position by $21.94 Million

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 32.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 192,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 401,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.82 million, down from 593,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.64. About 375,633 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 145,919 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc Shs (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 8,145 shares to 13,738 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA) by 5,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,645 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. Shares for $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,223 are owned by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Boothbay Fund Lc stated it has 10,483 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Limited Com holds 27,537 shares. 843,765 are held by Riverbridge Ptnrs Lc. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 245,124 shares stake. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Jennison Ltd Llc owns 0.09% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 2.90M shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Communications Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 46,044 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 291,453 shares or 0% of the stock. Guyasuta Investment holds 27,000 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.13% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 EPS, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $354.44M for 7.19 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management Ltd holds 0.09% or 19,306 shares. Fincl Architects reported 1,034 shares. Globeflex Cap LP accumulated 8,392 shares or 0.2% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 414,497 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deltec Asset Management Lc stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hudock Grp Lc holds 136 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 280 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sit Invest Associates invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 658,720 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 300,382 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Oppenheimer has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Nomura Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).