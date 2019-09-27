Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed Position by $1.48 Million as Stock Price Declined; Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Holder Rampart Investment Management Company Has Increased Stake

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 6412.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 23,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 23,966 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92 million, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $265.08. About 148,164 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 41,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 203,740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, down from 244,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 203,421 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 25 investors sold RE shares while 138 reduced holdings. only 52 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 36.58 million shares or 5.27% more from 34.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Pggm Investments holds 0.21% or 172,108 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Inc reported 1,167 shares. 5,036 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 2,245 shares. Amp Limited accumulated 38,605 shares. Asset Mngmt has 1,096 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.02% or 1,043 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,826 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields reported 850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 23,743 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 1,539 shares. Old Financial Bank In holds 1,795 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 322 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Lc holds 23,624 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. The insider HARTZBAND MERYL D bought 500 shares worth $121,155.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $847.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 8,475 shares to 60,607 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,022 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.16M for 6.70 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 24,459 shares to 39,261 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 32,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $261.37 million activity. Shares for $102.89M were bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd..