Beacon Roofing Sup (BECN) Holder First Manhattan Company Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Northeast Financial Consultants Has Upped Position by $2.88 Million

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Sup (BECN) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 23,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 264,592 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, down from 287,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Sup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 232,580 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 28,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13M, up from 160,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Says Crandall Bowles to Retire From Board in May; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. $1.40 million worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Friedman Stacey. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,639 shares to 41,955 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,798 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers invested in 0.01% or 33,057 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dearborn Lc has 0.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 89,109 shares. Asset One Limited holds 0.92% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.68 million shares. Allstate has invested 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd owns 9,739 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 1.33M shares or 0.71% of the stock. Cumberland Prtn Limited has invested 4.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Yhb Investment Advsr Inc holds 17,385 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Lc has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd invested 0.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Crystal Rock has 4.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 66,118 shares. Washington Trust Communications owns 2.56% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 406,129 shares. New England Inv Retirement Grp Inc Inc holds 0.24% or 5,262 shares in its portfolio. 1.10 million are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. Shares for $158.08 million were bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd..

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 464,406 shares to 4.56M shares, valued at $183.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ironwood Pharmaceucl (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 26,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Sci (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 6.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $86.26 million for 7.32 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -380.00% EPS growth.