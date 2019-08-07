Beacon Financial Group Upped Its Position in At&T (T) as Stock Price Rose; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shares Rose While Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Upped Holding by $1.02 Million

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 2.99M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 08/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone working on $10 bln joint bid for BHP’s U.S. shale assets -Sky News; 16/03/2018 – Mosman in Talks With Blackstone Oil and Gas to Increase Arkoma Stake; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Minerals Access Event Set By Spark Plus for May. 16; 11/05/2018 – Blackstone under fire over push into UK social housing; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings to Sell Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 05/04/2018 – The majority of institutional investors including longtime partner Blackstone Group are leaving the hedge fund, according to a person familiar with the situation; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8 Billion Canyon Industrial Portfolio; 21/03/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA BOAD INTENDS TO RECOMMEND BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; 14/05/2018 – Blackstone Notches Another India Payday Selling Down Outsourcer

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 4161.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 33,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 17.35 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 8,097 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,304 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.36% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Group LP has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 93 shares. 9.97 million were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. First Personal Fincl invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept stated it has 82,244 shares. Architects owns 3,370 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Caprock Group Incorporated stated it has 48,954 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited (Wy) owns 27,737 shares. Green Square Capital Lc holds 1.36% or 66,928 shares. Moreover, Culbertson A N Com has 1.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sather Fin Group Inc reported 34,301 shares stake. Oarsman invested in 42,027 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 996,359 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 10 invested in 0.22% or 32,601 shares.

