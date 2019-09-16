Beacon Financial Group Upped Its Holding in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by $3.28 Million; Kerrisdale Advisers Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Decreased by $18.94 Million as Shares Declined

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc sold 187,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 188,277 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07M, down from 375,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $99.02. About 777,834 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 365.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 35,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 44,989 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, up from 9,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.54. About 2.21M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67 million for 39.29 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.