Beacon Financial Group Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $3.17 Million; General Mls (GIS) Holder Northside Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $689,208

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 1.08M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 77.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 16,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,890 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30M, up from 20,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $219.74. About 11.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP

Northside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $254.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 7,493 shares to 16,108 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

