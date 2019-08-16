Beacon Financial Group Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $361,340 as Stock Value Declined; Faro Technologies (FARO) Holder Prospector Partners Has Boosted Its Holding

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1795.7. About 1.49M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 30/03/2018 – Wake Up Call: Amazon Fires Akin Gump, Squire Patton Boggs Lobbyists; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 79,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 71,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 23,052 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 05/03/2018 FARO Technologies: Joseph Arezone to Reduce Duties Citing Desire to Relocate Closer to Family; 03/05/2018 – FARO MAKES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT IN PRESENT4D; 24/05/2018 – FARO® Introduces As-Built™ Software Platform for 3D Digital Modeling; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 8C; 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western New Eng Bancorp Inc by 48,100 shares to 231,269 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 63,267 shares to 64,002 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.