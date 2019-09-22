Beacon Financial Group Trimmed Its Berkley W R (WRB) Stake as Shares Rose; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Boosted Its Ingersoll (IR) Holding by $11.22 Million; Stock Price Rose

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 89,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 507,446 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.28M, up from 418,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $123.15. About 902,807 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 4,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 25,504 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 30,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 846,126 shares traded or 36.39% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 4,200 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt owns 1,950 shares. Fincl Architects has 0% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 14 shares. Northern Trust has 0.09% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2.85 million shares. Seizert Partners Ltd Llc reported 366,121 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management invested in 278,818 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 115,400 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund reported 0.13% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 34 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Co. City Com has 0.75% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). De Burlo Grp Incorporated has 99,750 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital has 17,658 shares. Horan Advisors Lc holds 2.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 24,357 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc has 2,200 shares. Ledyard Bancshares stated it has 0.13% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 5,784 shares to 443,399 shares, valued at $36.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 5,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,539 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

