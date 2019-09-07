Beacon Financial Group Stake in At&T (T) Raised by $4.19 Million as Share Price Rose; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position in Diebold Nxdf (DBD) by $1.55 Million as Stock Rose

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 4161.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 33,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 141,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 891,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 740,468 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Diebold; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Diebold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From Board; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N owns 115,615 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund holds 0.99% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 144,831 shares. Community Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 21,566 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.34 million shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Ltd stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Foundry Partners Ltd Company reported 1.08M shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bainco Investors stated it has 80,763 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.44% or 2.36M shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 3.40M shares. Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept owns 82,244 shares. 139,006 were accumulated by Schnieders Capital Ltd Co. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability holds 7,894 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp has 10,210 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,266 shares.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 8,097 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpp Plc Adr (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 89,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,694 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc. New (NYSE:MRK).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $524,338 activity. COSTELLO ELLEN bought $25,275 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. 5,000 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares with value of $47,224 were bought by GREENFIELD GARY G. RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L bought 19,100 shares worth $201,270.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 20,510 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Huntington Savings Bank holds 28,725 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 0% stake. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Lc has invested 0.11% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Walleye Trading Lc reported 38,913 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 698 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 251,308 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Cambridge Research Advisors invested in 34,016 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Mgmt reported 97,554 shares. 10 invested in 91,249 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 10,226 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,630 shares.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 139.34% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $18.42M for 13.30 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.