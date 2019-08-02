Beacon Financial Group Maintains Stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM); Shah Capital Management Holding in China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Has Upped by $948,000 as Valuation Declined

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 7,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 45,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 37,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 15.13M shares traded or 35.17% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – HNA THROUGH SUBSIDIARY HAS APPOINTED JP MORGAN SECURITIES AND BENEDETTO, GARTLAND & COMPANY AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO THE PROCESS; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 13/04/2018 – Fitch: JPM Reports Record Quarter on Higher Volatility and Interest Rates; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 40,113 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Com (NYSE:MMP) by 5,655 shares to 28,432 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares by 161,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,173 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 74,598 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company invested in 0.77% or 4.16M shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement holds 2.76% or 42,900 shares. 2.11 million were reported by Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. First Utd Bank Trust holds 1.63% or 26,182 shares. At Natl Bank has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alta Cap Lc owns 39,565 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi stated it has 2.92% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Boston Common Asset Management has 1.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 498,108 shares in its portfolio. Cortland Advisers Lc reported 1.24M shares. Karp Cap Corp holds 1.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 33,310 shares. River Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 0.94% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Argi Services Llc accumulated 13,339 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “JAGGAER Partners with JP Morgan to Provide Powerful Purchasing Oversight for Education, Public Sector and Commercial Industries – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “If You Own Wells Fargo Stock, Non-Interest Income Is a Real Worry – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.